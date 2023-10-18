COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced Wednesday that nearly $5 million in grant money has been awarded to eight domestic violence support organizations throughout the county beginning next year.

The grants range from $132,000 to $1.5 million and are supporting services from the beginning of 2024 through September 2025.

The organizations that received grant funding are American Indian Health Services of Chicago, ANEW: Building Beyond Violence and Abuse, The Crisis Center for South Suburbia, KAN-WIN, Mujeres Latinas En Acción, The Network Advocating Against Domestic Violence, Sarah’s Inn and WINGS Program, Inc.

“Forms of gender-based violence including domestic violence have silently impacted our communities for generations,” said Preckwinkle. “This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we are making an important investment in programs and services for survivors and their families. We are committed to supporting and empowering our residents impacted by gender-based violence and increasing access to the services that address the ongoing need in our communities.”

The initiative is managed by the Justice Advisory Council (JAC). The JAC leads Cook County’s community safety policy and grant initiatives including investments in gun violence prevention and reentry services.