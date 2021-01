DES PLAINES, Ill. — Five people were killed in a house fire in Des Plaines.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Oakton Street.

A massive amount of emergency crews have responded to the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

There’s a massive emergency response on West Oakton Street in #DesPlaines, after a house fire left five people dead. Officials are expected to brief reporters soon. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/9Qt4CF6WaB — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) January 27, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for details.