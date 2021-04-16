5 injured, including 4 police officers, in house fire on South Side

CHICAGO — Five people, including four police officers, were injured in a house fire on the city’s South Side, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Police said the fire started in a garage and quickly spread to a house in the 9300 block of South Oakley Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

A 31-year-old man was transported to Christ Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition.

According to fire officials, an officer suffered smoke inhalation and was also transported to Christ Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition..

Three other officers also suffered smoke inhalation and were transported to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in good condition.