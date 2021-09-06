5 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — Five people were injured in a crash on Lake Shore Drive.

Police said the accident happened around 2 a.m. Monday in the 5600 block of N. Lake Shore Drive after a white Chevy sedan drove onto the northbound lanes in the opposite direction and struck a Black Toyota sedan.

The woman driving the Chevy, whose age is unknown, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition. A female passenger in the Chevy, whose age is also unknown, may have broken her pelvis and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

According to police, the man driving the black Toyota may have sustained a broken arm and was transported to Illinois Masonic in serious condition. Two other male passengers in the Toyota were also injured and taken to Illinois Masonic in serious condition.

Citations are pending, police say.