5 hurt in Uptown high-rise carbon monoxide leak, fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Five people have been hurt in a carbon monoxide leak and fire in a Chicago apartment building.

Fire officials say firefighters were called for high carbon monoxide readings about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the North Side building.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports four people were taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say crews found a faulty furnace and returned carbon monoxide levels to normal a short time later.

About 30 minutes later, a small fire was found in one of the units. Officials say the blaze was extinguished a short time after it was discovered. One person hospitalized with a minor burn.