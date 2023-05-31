CHICAGO — Five children were taken to local hospitals after reportedly “smoking a substance” at a Chicago elementary school Wednesday.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, five children were transported to local hospitals after reportedly “smoking a substance” at Harvard Elementary School on Chicago’s south side just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A source told WGN that the students were on a field trip to Lincoln Park Zoo Tuesday when one of them picked up a discarded vape pen and brought it to school Wednesday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, several students vaped during gym class. It’s unclear what substance the vape pen contained.

The children involved are reportedly 9 to 10-years-old and are all in good condition, according to the CFD.

WGN has reached out to Chicago Public Schools for comment, but have yet to hear back.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Stay with WGN as this story develops.