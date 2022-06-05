CHICAGO — Five children and a Chicago police officer were among eight hurt Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the 4100 block of S. Halsted St. when a 29-year-old man in an SUV drove through a red light and struck a mini-van.

The SUV hit a sedan, pushing the vehicle into a marked CPD squad car.

Paramedics took the five children, three boys and two girls, to Comer Children’s hospital in good condition. The officer suffered an arm injury and was also taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

Police took the driver of the SUV into their custody. Charges are pending.