5 arrested in CTA Red Line attacks, robberies

CHICAGO — Five people have been arrested after robbing several people on the CTA Red Line.

Five males, four juveniles and one adult, were on a Red Line train southbound from 35th to 47th Street just before 12:15 a.m. Thursday, when at least one of them punched a 62-year-old man in the face and took his bag, according to police.

Police said the group also attacked a 72-year-old man, dragged him to the ground and robbed him,

All five offenders got off the train at 47th Street and got on a Red Line train heading northbound. They exited at 35th and were arrested by police after being identified by both victims.

Charges are pending. Both victims refused medical treatment.

