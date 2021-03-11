5 alleged Sinaloa Cartel members indicted in Chicago on cocaine conspiracy charges

CHICAGO – Five reputed members of the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico have been indicted in Chicago for allegedly conspiring to distribute cocaine in the area.

The defendants allegedly worked together to attempt to import and distribute cocaine into the U.S. on behalf of the cartel.

The following men have been charged with intent to distribute.

Roberto Velazquez Martinez, 36, of Santiago Papasquiaro, Mexico

Camilo Alvarez, 44, of Durango, Mexico

Jose Hernandez Ramirez, 36, of Tamaulipas, Mexico

Ines Chaces Rodriguez, 36, of Santiago Papasquiaro, Mexico

Louis Reyes Velez, 44, of Stickney

The charges allege that Velaquez Martinez traveled to Chicago in 2018 to attempt to arrange a multi-kilogram cocaine shipment. Unbeknownst to him, authorities said two co-conspirators were undercover with U.S. law enforcement.

Alvarez, Hernandez Ramirez, and Chavez Rodriguez are believed to be residing in Mexico. U.S. warrants for their arrests have been issued.