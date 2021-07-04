4th of July celebrations kick off across Chicago area

AURORA, Ill. — As the Independence Day parade returns to Aurora for the first time since the summer of 2019, health care workers will be honored in the event that doubles for many as a celebration of progress made in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrations across the area began Saturday night with a majestic fireworks show over Chicago’s lakefront, marking the first Independence Day fireworks since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. The fireworks were launched at a higher altitude to allow people to see them from across the lakefront.

The celebrations continue throughout Sunday across the Chicago suburbs.

Wheaton will be holding a 4th of July parade at 11 a.m. in the downtown area, while Lincolnshire is also having a parade at 11 a.m. followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. tonight.

Elk Grove Village is hosting a free concert from Daughtry at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks, while Palatine is holding a Fourth of July Hometown Fest that takes place both today and tomorrow.

The parade in Aurora is expected to begin at 10 a.m.