4th of July celebrations kick off across Chicago area

AURORA, Ill. As the Independence Day parade returns to Aurora for the first time since the summer of 2019, health care workers will be honored in the event that doubles for many as a celebration of progress made in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrations across the area began Saturday night with a majestic fireworks show over Chicago’s lakefront, marking the first Independence Day fireworks since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. The fireworks were launched at a higher altitude to allow people to see them from across the lakefront.

The celebrations continue throughout Sunday across the Chicago suburbs.

Wheaton will be holding a 4th of July parade at 11 a.m. in the downtown area, while Lincolnshire is also having a parade at 11 a.m. followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. tonight.

Elk Grove Village is hosting a free concert from Daughtry at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks, while Palatine is holding a Fourth of July Hometown Fest that takes place both today and tomorrow.

The parade in Aurora is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

