$4K reward offered to help find person responsible for racist Naperville graffiti

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A $4,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for racist graffiti in Naperville.

Officials said someone sprayed racist graffiti on a partition separating Cantore Park and Welch Elementary School in the Nequoa Valley area over Memorial Day weekend.

Naperville Park District crews quickly cleaned up the offensive language. Now, Naperville police are encouraging anyone with information on the crime to come forward.

Local officials said they have no tolerance for racism.

“Hatred and ignorance drive racist comments like this,” Ray McGury, executive director and acting chief of park police for the Naperville Park District, said. “I live in this community. I raised my kids in this community. I, along with my fellow Napervillians, have NO toleration for this…none.”

McGury encouraged anyone with information to call Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006 or online at napervillecrimestoppers.com. Those with information may also call the Naperville Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 305-5276.

Both Naperville Crime Stoppers and private donors are offering the reward money.