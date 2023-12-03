CHICAGO — Motorcyclists made their way through the city on Sunday for the 46th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade.

Thousands of bikers, including some who decked out their rides with holiday decorations, took part in the 15-mile trip around Chicagoland.

The parade got underway at 6 a.m. at the Dan Ryan Woods, on West 83rd Street and South Western Avenue, before heading north toward Lane Tech College Prep High School in North Center.

Those who participated in Sunday’s event were required to bring at least one new, unwrapped toy to donate.

The annual event, which takes place on the first Sunday in December, brings riders together to help those in need ahead of the holidays.

Toys for Tots has several Toy Box locations around the city for people to donate new, unwrapped toys. Visit the Chicagoland Toys for Tots website for more details on how to take part.