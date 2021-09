CHICAGO — A 44-year-old man was killed Friday night after making contact with the third rail at the Kedzie Pink Line station, according to police.

Police said the man fell off the platform and made contact with the third rail at approximately 11:25 p.m. at the Kedzie station in the 1900 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident is under investigation by Area Four detectives.