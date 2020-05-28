43 chihuahuas rescued from Melrose Park home

CHICAGO — Cook County Animal Control rescued 43 chihuahuas and chihuahua mixes from a home in unincorporated Melrose Park.

The South Suburban Humane Society (SSHS) said the dogs were rescued after law enforcement asked for their assistance at an overwhelmed home.

The dogs range in age from 2 to 10-years-old with the majority in the 4 to 5 year range.

“They are all suffering from fleas and alopecia from flea dermatitis,” said the SSHS in a Facebook post. “Some have eye infections and our veterinary team is still currently examining their other issues. We are so grateful to our fosters who started lining up the minute the trucks arrived and many have gone out to foster tonight with the remaining going to foster tomorrow.”

Once the dogs are ready they will be placed for adoption.

The SSHS is accepting donations towards the cost of the animals’ care.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.