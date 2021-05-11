42-year-old woman killed after falling onto CTA Blue Line tracks

CHICAGO — A 42-year-old woman was killed early Tuesday morning after falling off of the CTA Blue Line platform and onto the tracks at the Pulaski station, according to police.

Police said the woman was on the CTA Blue Line platform in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood at approximately 12:10 a.m. when she fell off the platform and onto the train tracks below. The woman was then struck by an oncoming train.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and Area Four detectives are conducting a death investigation. There is no further information at this time.