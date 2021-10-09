42-year-old man dead after drowning in Highland Lake

ROUND LAKE, Ill. — A 42-year-old man is dead after drowning in Highland Lake Saturday morning, according to police.

Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies said officers were dispatched to Highland Lake at 34481 North Circle Drive in unincorporated Round Lake for a report of a 42-year-old Chicago man who entered the lake but did not resurface.

Sheriff’s deputies determined that the man had intended to take a canoe into the middle of the lake. Before he could get inside the canoe, the canoe began to float away from a pier he was launching from.

The man jumped into the water in an effort to retrieve the canoe, but he did not resurface after entering the water. The man was not wearing a life vest.

The man was later pulled from the water and taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.