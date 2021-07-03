41-year-old man killed in Morton Grove motorcycle crash

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A 41-year-old man was killed in a traffic collision in Morton Grove on Friday night, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Oakton Street and Gross Point Road at approximately 10:30 p.m. and discovered a motorcycle and a car had been involved in a crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, 41-year-old Thomas Schweitzer of Mount Prospect, was found unresponsive and was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing and the driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation.