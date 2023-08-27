CHICAGO — The 40th annual Chicago Triathlon is expected to take flight Sunday morning with over 8,000 athletes expected to participate.

The swimming portion of the event was cancelled due to unstable lake conditions and potentially dangerous waves, according to NWS Chicago.

Over 1,000 athletes from ages 7 to 86 will bike, run and bike again to replace the swimming portion.

WGN’s very own reporter, Mike Lowe will be participating in the triathlon for his third year and the second time the swimming portion got cancelled.

“You work for a summer to try to get yourself in shape to swim but you have to respect the organizer’s decision,” Lowe said.

Low is participating in the Triathlon to raise money for the non-profit “It Takes a Village Chicago,” that builds weight rooms for youth in underserved communities and underfunded schools.

You can donate here.

Lowe is expected to take off around 8:06 a.m.

WGN is actively following the triathlon and will update as the event progresses.