$4,000 reward offered after 10-year-old Chicago girl suffers extensive organ damage from shooting

CHICAGO — A reward for information on who shot a 10-year-old girl Wednesday has doubled as the girl recovers from extensive organ damage at the hospital.

Lawrence Sparks’ 10-year-old daughter La’Mya is now on a feeding tube after being shot in the back Wednesday night.

La’Mya was playing at Russell Square Park, near 83rd and South Shore Drive, with her 15-year-old sister just a block away from their home.

Chicago police said there was an argument between teens at the park. A group left and came back and a boy fired shots as La’Mya tried to get away, police said.

“I could have lost my daughter,” her father said. “She has a damaged kidney, punctured lung, her gallbladder was removed… it’s hard seeing her the way she is right now.”

A friend nearby realized she was shot and put pressure on her wound until authorities arrived.

“The friend on the side of her noticed she had got hit,” Sparks said. “He took his shirt off, put it on her wound, told her to calm down, she had got shot… she was losing too much blood.”

Paramedics rushed Sparks to Comer Children’s Hospital where she underwent surgery.

Lawrence Sparks is no stranger to the trauma gun violence causes. He lost his brother, Kenyate Sparks, who was hit in the neck by a stay bullet in Lawndale two years ago.

Now, he remains at his little girl’s bedside as police work to hunt down the shooter.

Friday, Sparks said his daughter was able to stand up and take a few steps, but is in a lot of pain.

“I’m angry, but more so I want my daughter to heal and be the little girl she was before this happened,” Sparks said. “The little girl she is to continue her life. But this guy, he needs to be caught.”

The reward has doubled from $2,000 to $4,000.

Anyone with information can call the Andrew Holmes Foundation at 1-800-U-TellUs or submit a tip anonymously through CPDtip.com.

The shooting happened the same day a 9-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood.