4 young women killed in 1-car crash in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Teachers and staff at a central Illinois high school are mourning the weekend deaths of four young women who were killed when their vehicle left a roadway and slammed into a tree.

All four women killed in early Sunday’s crash in Peoria were Manual Academy graduates.

Authorities identified them as 22-year-old Jazzman Burns, a 2016 graduate; 19-year-old Quanylan Thomas, a 2019 graduate; and 18-year-olds Tyesha Thomas and Diamond Williams, both 2020 grads.

The Journal Star reports that Peoria police said the car carrying the women was traveling at a high speed about 3:45 a.m. Sunday when the driver lost control and struck a tree.