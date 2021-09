CHICAGO — A 4-year-old girl was found alone in the city’s Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police said the girl was found around 5 a.m. Wednesday near the 700 block of North Central Avenue. The girl told police her name is “Nia” but could not provide any other information.

“Nia” – photo provided by Chicago police

She is 40 lbs, 3-feet-tall with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information on Nia’s family is urged to contact Chicago Police Area Four SVU at (312) 746-8255.