4-year-old girl dies after South Side fire

CHICAGO — A 4-year-old girl has died after a fire on the city’s South Side, according to police.

Fire crews responded around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 5700 block of S. Washtenaw in the Gage Park neighborhood. The 4-year-old was found unresponsive in a bedroom on the first-floor.

She was transported to Holy Cross Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of her death and the fire is under investigation.

There were nine other people in the home; none injured.



There were nine other people in the home, but no other injuries have been reported.

