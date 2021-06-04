4-year-old child among 2 rescued at Renwick Fishing Club in Plainfield; adult man in critical condition

PLAINFIELD, Ill. A 4-year-old child was among two people rescued Friday night after a canoe overturned at Renwick Fishing Club in Plainfield. A man believed to be in his 20s is in critical condition, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the overturned canoe just before 7:15 p.m. before discovering two people in the middle of the lake, a man in his 20s and a 4-year-old child.

Deputies rowed out and rescued both people, later performing life-saving measures. The adult man was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition.

The 4-year-old child is recovering and is currently in good condition.

