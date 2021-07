DOLTON, Ill. — A 4-year-old boy was shot inside a Dolton apartment Saturday afternoon, according to village officials.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 15100 block of South King Drive at approximately 4 p.m. when the boy was discovered with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he is recovering and is expected to survive.

Police are investigating how the child gained access to the weapon.