4 wounded after shots fired into crowd at Jackson Park

CHICAGO — Four people were shot early Saturday while standing in a crowd at a park on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said the people were gathered in Jackson Park near East Hayes and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. when someone fire shots into the crowd around 3:30 a.m.

Police said a 52-year-old woman was shot in the face. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm. They were taken to the hospital and are listed in fair condition. Another man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in serious condition. His age is not yet known.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.