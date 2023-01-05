CHICAGO — Four women are hospitalized, two critically, following a rollover crash Thursday in the city’s West Loop.

Chicago police said the crash occurred near Canal and Washington Street around 1 p.m. when a Jeep traveling eastbound on Washington attempted to make a left turn. The Jeep struck a Dodge, with the impact causing the vehicle to lose control, overturn and hit two women who were on the sidewalk.

Fire officials told WGN that the two pedestrians were thrown into a nearby wall and taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

The Dodge driver and passenger were taken to Stroger Hospital and are expected to be OK.

A crash investigation continues. No word at this time on if charges are pending.