CHICAGO — Four women are in fair condition after a Jeep struck a poll and rolled over in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood overnight.

According to police, a woman was driving a Jeep at a high speed near the 800 block of West Roosevelt Road around 1:45 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a barricade and pole.

Police said the crash caused the Jeep to rollover to its roof before coming to a stop.

Four women, including the driver, were transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. There were no other injuries reported.