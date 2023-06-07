CHICAGO — Four women are in critical condition after a crash involving a semi truck on the city’s South Side.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7900 block of South Pulaski. According to police, the driver was traveling northbound at a high-rate of speed, ran a red light and collided with a semi.

Three women were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and a fourth woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital — all in critical condition.

The Chicago Fire Department said the women had to be extracted from the vehicle.

The semi driver was uninjured. An investigation is underway.