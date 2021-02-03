4 teens in custody after Noble Square carjacking

CHICAGO — Chicago police took four teenagers into custody after a carjacking in Noble Square.

A 28-year-old man was shoveling snow so he could park his car on the 1400 block of North Cleaver Street around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when two people approached him after getting out of a tan Ford Fusion. Police said one of the offenders pointed a handgun at the man while the second offender took money and car keys from the man’s pockets.

Police said one of the offenders drove away in the man’s Lexus and the other drove away in the Ford.

Around 1:20 a.m., Chicago police spotted a car that matched the description of the stolen vehicle on the 5100 block of West Madison Street and conducted a traffic stop.

Police said a 19-year-old male, 15-year-old male, 19-year-old female and 15-year-old female were taken into custody.

No one was injured.

At least two carjackings happened elsewhere in the city Tuesday evening.

A 34-year-old male victim was walking to his vehicle on the 800 block of West Willow Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday when he was approached by someone who had a weapon and demanded his Range Rover. The 34-year-old complied and the offender fled with the car. No one was injured or taken into custody.

A 22-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle parked outside waiting for a friend on the 9300 block of South Avalon Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday when a blue Chevy Equinox stopped alongside his vehicle.

Police said two men exited the vehicle and approached him. One of the offenders had a handgun pointed at the man and told him to exit the car. The man complied. The second offender took cash from the man’s pocket before telling him to back away from the vehicle.

One of the offenders drove off in the man’s green Jeep Cherokee. The other offender returned to the original vehicle they had arrived in and both vehicles fled.

The man’s car was later recovered on the 9500 block of South Stony Island around 8:15 p.m. The car was unoccupied.

No one was injured.

The city has seen over 200 carjackings this year so far. Anyone with any information about a recent carjacking, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.