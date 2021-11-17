4 shot outside Alhambra Palace Restaurant on Near West Side

CHICAGO — Four people were injured in a shooting outside of a restaurant on the city’s Near West Side.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday outside Alhambra Palace Restaurant in the 1200 block of West Randolph. Police said a group was standing outside the restaurant when a black Jeep Cherokee drove past and someone inside opened fire.

The Jeep then fled eastbound on Randolph Street.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the knee and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A woman, believed to be in her early 20s, was also shot in the knee and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Police said another man was struck in the left leg and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. A 30-year-old man was struck in the thigh and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.