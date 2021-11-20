4 people wounded in overnight shooting at Berwyn bar

BERWYN, Ill. — Four people were wounded in an overnight shooting at a bar in Berwyn, according to police.

Police said officers arrived at Tipsys’ Tap at 6802 West 26th Street just before 2:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers discovered four people inside the establishment who had sustained gunshot wounds. The suspected perpetrators were located at the scene and taken into custody.

All four of the shooting victims are expected to survive and police said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Those with any additional information are asked to call Berwyn police at 708-795-2160.