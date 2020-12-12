4 killed in fiery car crash in Cicero

CICERO, Ill. — Four people were killed in a car crash late Friday in Cicero.

According to Cicero police, the car with the four individuals was traveling East on Roosevelt Road around 3 a.m. when it veered off the road near Central Avenue.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, the car was engulfed in flames.

Officers were able to remove three of the individuals from the car.

All four individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names and ages have not yet been released.

Police are investigating.

