4 injured in crash, shooting near Six Corners in Portage Park

CHICAGO — Four people were injured in a shooting and crash near the Six Corners intersection on the city’s Northwest Side.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the corner of Irving Park Road, Cicero and Milwaukee Avenue in Portage Park.

Police said a car hit a parked street sweeper, causing both vehicles to burst into flames.

According to police, three people inside the car were taken to the hospital in serious condition. One of them, a 32-year-old woman, had been shot three times in the stomach.

Officers found the driver of the street sweeper on the ground near the crash. He was also taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The driver of the car was taken into custody. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.