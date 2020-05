CHICAGO — Four people were critically injured after a car caught fire in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the fire on the Dan Ryan feeder ramp to Cermack Road at about 9 a.m. The fire department said two men and two women were taken to area hospitals.

SkyCam9 flew over the scene and traffic still seemed to be moving on the ramp.

