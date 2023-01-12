CHICAGO — Three men and a woman were injured after two vehicles collided early Thursday morning on the Southwest Side.

Just after 1:50 a.m., authorities responded to the 4000 block of South Cicero on the report of a crash.

Police said a black pickup truck, occupied by two men, 35 and 23, and a gray Jeep, occupied by a man and woman, 32 and 21, were involved in the crash.

The men in the pickup truck were transported to Mt. Sinai in serious condition. The occupants of the Jeep sustained minor injuries and were transported to Stroger in fair condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, CPD said.