CHICAGO – Two adults were seriously injured following an apartment fire Wednesday night in Englewood.

Authorities received a call for an apartment fire near 68th and Perry at around 9 p.m. The building is a three-story complex and the fire was on the second and third floors when firefighters arrived.

Chicago fire transported two adults in serious condition and two juveniles in good condition.

It’s unknown at this time how many units have been displaced due to smoke and water damage.