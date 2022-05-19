CHICAGO — Four people were injured in a crash in the city’s Avondale neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Addison.

Police said the driver of a black Infiniti sedan was traveling westbound on Addison at a high rate of speed and disregarded a red light at Kimball Avenue, striking a white Mazda sedan in the intersection.

The man who was driving the Mazda was transported St. Francis Hospital in good condition. The man who was driving the Infiniti was also transported to St. Francis with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other men in the Infiniti were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending. No further details are available at this time.