CHICAGO — A car was found flipped over on the lakefront path near Lake Shore Drive Friday morning.

Police say they received reports of the car near Belmont around 5 a.m., and believe the vehicle may have veered off Lake Shore Drive.

According to police, four people were transported to the hospital, two in serious-to-critical condition.

Another look at the rollover on the lakefront path near Belmont. Four ppl transported to the hospital, two in serious to critical condition. pic.twitter.com/uvTtLU0prM — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) September 4, 2020

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.