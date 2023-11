CHICAGO — Four people were injured, one critically, after a crash involving a CTA bus in the city’s South Loop.

According to Chicago Fire Department, the crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday near Roosevelt Road and Columbus Drive.

Four people were injured, three of them are listed in fair condition and one person in critical condition.

It is not clear if any of the injured were passengers on the bus.

No further details have been provided at this time.