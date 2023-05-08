CHICAGO — Sources tell WGN that people were taken into custody in the fatal shooting of the 24-year-old off-duty officer who was shot and killed outside her home in Avalon Park Saturday.

Multiple individuals were taken into custody near the corner of 77th Street and Bishop Avenue early Monday morning, a source told WGN.

Police reported of a SWAT incident in the 7600 block of South Bishop Avenue around 8:25 p.m. Sunday night. Police cleared the scene early Monday morning near the block of 76th Street and Loomis Avenue.

Areanah Preston, 24, had just completed a tour of duty when she was found with a gunshot wound in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue outside her Avalon Park home around 1:42 a.m. Saturday.

Police have not identified why the SWAT situation took place.

WGN is actively following this incident and will update as more information is recovered.