CHICAGO — Four people were hurt after a vehicle ran a red light and crashed into a CTA bus, causing the vehicle to plow into a currency exchange building in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood.

All injuries are considered non-life-threatening after the bus plowed into the 111th & Michigan Currency Exchange, Chicago fire personnel said Friday night.

A CTA bus crashed into a 111th & Michigan Currency Exchange Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. No one was seriously injured, according to Chicago fire personnel.

According to police, around 6:25 p.m., a Nissan Maxima traveling northbound on Michigan disobeyed a red light and struck the CTA bus, causing the bus driver to lose control.

A 48-year-old passenger of the bus was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

A 54-year-old male passenger was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.

A 28-year-old woman was taken to Mary Hospital with minor injuries.

The 20-year-old male driver of the Nissan Maxima was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. No word on if any citations have been issued.

Tommy Burns, who works at the nearby New Taste of Chicago Restaurant, told WGN News that the Nissan was being chased right before the accident.

“It’s kind of crazy because it was a Jeep chasing the car. The guy tried to get away from the Jeep,” Burns said. “I don’t know what the guys were trying to do to him, but what he did when they came this way, the bus was coming, and he curved in front of the bus. When he curved in front of the bus, he hit the bus and the bus went [toward the building], and he hit the pole. The Jeep kept going.”

