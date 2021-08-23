3 residents, 1 firefighter injured after two-alarm fire in South Shore

CHICAGO — Three residents and a firefighter were injured Monday night in South Shore.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Chicago fire responded to a home in the 6900 block of South Clyde.

Three civilians were sent to the hospital as a result of the fire with minor smoke inhalation. A firefighter fell through a staircase and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Chicago fire said a heavy fire took place on a rear staircase, which prompted residents to want to jump. Firefighters said they convinced the residents not to jump and were able to get them out.

At around 8 p.m., firefighters were able to strike the fire out.

We will have more on this story during the WGN News at Nine.