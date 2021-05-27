4 critically hurt, including 3 children, after rollover crash on I-94

CHICAGO – Four people were hurt, including three children, after a rollover vehicle crash on Interstate-94 on the city’s Southeast Side.

According to Chicago Fire Department, the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. near E. 103rd St. and S. Stoney Island Ave.

First responders say three boys, ages 10, 6, and 3, were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Details on what led to the crash are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay wit WGN for updates.

