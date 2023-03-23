CHICAGO — Four Chicago police officers were stripped of their police powers and placed on desk duty last week amid an investigation into the documentation of guns recovered on the street, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

The investigation centers around the officers’ procedures in documenting firearms that were taken off the street while the officers were on duty, the source said.

The four officers were assigned to the Calumet District on the Far South Side, the source said. A representative for the Chicago Police Department declined to comment.

In a statement, Ephraim Eaddy, the first deputy of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, said: “COPA is actively investigating the actions of the involved officers and made a recommendation to the Chicago Police Department to relieve the officers of their police powers.”