CHICAGO — Four people have died in Cook County due to dangerously cold temperatures across the area.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, three people died on Friday and one person died Monday. The medical examiner said those who died had pre-existing health conditions and their secondary cause of death was cold exposure.

The Sun-Times reports the cold-related victims are as follows:

James Arthur Jernigan, 81, of Chicago

Robert James Tuxford, 62, of Oak Lawn

Richard Kellinger, 73, of Streamwood

John Drygalski, 86, of Elmwood Park

Since November, the medical examiner reports eight cold-related deaths.