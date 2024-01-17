CHICAGO — Four people have died in Cook County due to dangerously cold temperatures across the area.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, three people died on Friday and one person died Monday. The medical examiner said those who died had pre-existing health conditions and their secondary cause of death was cold exposure.
The Sun-Times reports the cold-related victims are as follows:
- James Arthur Jernigan, 81, of Chicago
- Robert James Tuxford, 62, of Oak Lawn
- Richard Kellinger, 73, of Streamwood
- John Drygalski, 86, of Elmwood Park
Since November, the medical examiner reports eight cold-related deaths.