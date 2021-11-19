4 Clemente High School students arrested following brawl

CHICAGO — Four students were arrested Friday at Roberto Clemente High school following a brawl involving Chicago police.

At around 12:50 p.m., Chicago police were dispatched to the high school, located in the 1100 block of North Western, on the report of a fight inside the school.

Students told WGN News the incident started when a student was “jumped” by a group and thrown down some stairs. Some students said the police response was overwhelming, with allegations of officers hitting students and pushing them up against walls.

“I saw five police officers tackle one kid that’s 110lbs and they arrested him,” mother Juanita Garcia said.

Four students were arrested with charges pending. Police said four officers sustained minor, non life-threatening injuries.

“They grabbed me here and put me through the wall,” student Anelise Delgado said. “That’s when everyone came upstairs, everybody was seeing how the police were handling me. They came upstairs trying to take the police off me.”

A student was also taken to the hospital for a panic attack.

In response to the allegations, Chicago police said anyone can contact their internal affairs department or COPA.