CHICAGO – Four children reportedly missing since January are safe, Chicago police said Saturday.

Police said Brian Barajas was “knowingly and intentionally” hiding his four children from their mother, his ex-girlfriend, since January.

On Saturday, Chicago police said all four children – ages 13, 11, 4, and 2 – were returned ‘safe and sound’ by their father.

Police did not say if Barajas would face charges.