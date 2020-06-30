3rd Chicago police officer stripped of powers in violent arrest at Brickyard Mall

CHICAGO — The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability is reporting more action against officers involved in a violent arrest at the Brickyard Mall.

On May 31, video captured officers breaking windows and pulling people out of a car in the mall’s parking lot. One officer is accused of placing his knee on a woman’s neck. It happened in the chaotic days of protests after the death of George Floyd.

Now, COPA says it has identified an additional officer involved in the incident – and recommended a third officer be stripped of their police powers. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown agreed.

On the topic of police accountability during days of sometimes violent demonstrations, COPA says:

There have been 404 complaints of police misconduct — everything from allegations of excessive force to verbal abuse, and improper searches and seizures.

6 officers have been relieved of their police powers due to complaints

5 cases have been referred to state or federal law enforcement for possible prosecution

242 cases have been referred to police internal affairs because they involved procedural violation, like covering name tags.