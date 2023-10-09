MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — An Illinois Lottery player won $3 million on a scratch-off ticket bought in the northwest suburbs.

According to Illinois Lottery officials, the $30 Cash Fortune scratch-off was purchased at a BP gas station, located at 1625 East Euclid Drive in Mount Prospect.

“This is such happy news,” exclaimed Benny Lukose, Manager at BP in Mount Prospect. “While we sell a lot of lottery tickets, I can definitely recognize our regular customers – so I bet I’ll know the winner. I hope the lucky winner stops in to tell us, so we can share in the excitement of their big win!”

Lottery officials said the Mount Prospect gas station will receive a $30,000 cash bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time,” expressed Lukose. “Business can be slow at times due to competitors, so with this bonus, we plan to use it to cover some business expenses. We are very grateful!”

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.