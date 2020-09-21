39 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence

CHICAGO — At least 39 people were shot across Chicago this weekend, six fatally.

One of the incidents happened in the Lawndale neighborhood around 10 a.m. Sunday. Police said a 46-year-old man was in his vehicle in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt, when someone walked up and fired shots.

The man was struck and drove several blocks before crashing into a black SUV, which then hit a pedestrian in the 2300 block of West Roosevelt.

Police said the pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.

Police say the suspect was wearing a surgical mask. No one is in custody.